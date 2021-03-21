Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vivek Doshi
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published on
March 21, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
2 part of ₹1
Related collections
blancs
374 photos
· Curated by Judit Guirado
blanc
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
617 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
sea
outdoor
drone view
Collection #50: Eric E. Anderson
9 photos
· Curated by Eric Anderson
collection
plant
Website Backgrounds
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Money Images & Pictures
coin
nickel
dime
gandhinagar
gujarat
india
skin
Tattoo Images & Pictures
old coins
macro
old
text
Free images