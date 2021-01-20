Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Olga Serjantu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Business & Work
Share
Info
Bordeaux, France
Published
on
January 20, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Film Shooting backstage
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bordeaux
france
shoe
apparel
clothing
footwear
People Images & Pictures
human
tripod
pants
Backgrounds
Related collections
Orange is the new black
116 photos
· Curated by Veronica di Biasio
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #19: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
view
City Lines
48 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
line
HD City Wallpapers
building