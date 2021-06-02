Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Limbo Hoo
@limbolize
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yubeng, Deqen, China
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
behind the leaf under the sun
Related tags
yubeng
deqen
china
Leaf Backgrounds
plants
plant
veins
Nature Images
outdoors
blossom
Flower Images
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Beautiful Blur
4,595 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Blur Backgrounds
outdoor
Halloween
119 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Halloween Images & Pictures
autumnal
HD Autumn Wallpapers
STREET STYLE
324 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
style
street
human