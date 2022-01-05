Go to Lukasz Grudzien's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoSONY, DSC-HX90
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

monkey face
Monkey Images
shimpanzee
Monkey Images
ape
wildlife
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
gorilla
Free images

Related collections

Tranquil
47 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Cyberpunk City
1,000 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
HD City Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
building
Valentine's Day
104 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking