Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Jimenez
@claus7
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lima, Lima, Perú
Published on
April 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rock Color
Related tags
lima
perú
rock
lighting
HD Red Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
flare
stage
led
spotlight
laser
club
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Grass
106 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
View Angle
117 photos
· Curated by Yienlong Mn
view
angle
building
Collection #42: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor