Go to Rei Yamazaki's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person holding black smartphone taking photo of people in white shirts
person holding black smartphone taking photo of people in white shirts
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Portland, OR, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Taking a photo of a person who is taking a video.

Related collections

Color - Neutral Tones
3,379 photos · Curated by Writing&Style
neutral
plant
HD White Wallpapers
Urban Scenes
88 photos · Curated by José Luis Antúnez
urban
HD City Wallpapers
building
Earthy
35 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
earthy
plant
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking