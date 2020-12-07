Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
currant
redcurrant
red currant
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
cherry
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
You Can't Take The Sky From Me
93 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #110: Kate Kendall
10 photos
· Curated by Kate Kendall
collection
HD Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Journey
78 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor