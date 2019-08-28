Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Massimo Adami
@massimo_adami
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 28, 2019
Canon EOS 77D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
San Marco lion in Venice on a cloudy sunrise
Related tags
san marco
Lion Images
architecture
venice
Italy Pictures & Images
urban
HD Blue Wallpapers
monument
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
pillar
column
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Archite.
193 photos
· Curated by ALEXEY BESSONOV
archite
building
architecture
Italia
8 photos
· Curated by Delfi Iannini
italium
building
architecture
Sculpture
55 photos
· Curated by Albert Rubio
sculpture
statue
HD Art Wallpapers