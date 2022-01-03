Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kalpit Visavadiya
@kalpit_visavadiya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gujarat, India
Published
8d
ago
vivo, 1904
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
gujarat
india
natural beauty
Nature Backgrounds
leaves background
moody nature
nature green
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
petal
HD Brick Wallpapers
veins
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
acanthaceae
face
photography
Free images
Related collections
People
131 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
Family
17 photos
· Curated by Marlene Arteaga
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
blog
Photos for Lifestyle Bloggers
250 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photo
lifestyle
plant