Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
João Medina
@joaomedina
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 19, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
filodendro
plants
Landscape Images & Pictures
paisagismo
landscape nature
philodendron
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
jar
pottery
potted plant
vase
Animals Images & Pictures
planter
Free images
Related collections
Pumpkin, Spice, and Lattes
261 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
latte
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Tempest
66 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
tempest
wafe
sea
Underwater
256 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
swimming