Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Isaac Struna
@isaacstruna
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Louise, AB, Canada
Published
4d
ago
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake louise
canada
ab
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake
cloudy
banff
national park
turquoise water
overcast
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
mountain range
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Night Sky
798 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
night
Star Images
outdoor
DREAMERS
24 photos
· Curated by Lana Campher
dreamer
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Floral Still Life
60 photos
· Curated by Anna Harding
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant