Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Charles Betito Filho
@cbetito
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Buddha statue
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Buddha Images
buda
buddhism
buddha statue
Brown Backgrounds
worship
HD Art Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
building
architecture
shrine
temple
Free images
Related collections
Water
176 photos · Curated by Toni Pou
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
outdoor
Spirit Animals
91 photos · Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Bridges
22 photos · Curated by Devin Fernandez
bridge
building
river