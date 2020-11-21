Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
Little Langdale, Ambleside, UK
Published on
November 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Travel
320 photos
· Curated by Eduard Bogdanov
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Colors
56 photos
· Curated by Петр Рождественский
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
nordic
2 photos
· Curated by Jovana Andric
nordic
weather
outdoor
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
plant
little langdale
ambleside
uk
Grass Backgrounds
peak
vegetation
HD Sky Wallpapers
lake district
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
meal
produce
vegetable
grain
Free pictures