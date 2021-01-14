Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sergei Zhukov
@opohmelka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zürich, Switzerland
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cloud blanket over Zürich
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
zürich
switzerland
foggy mountain
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
ice
mountain range
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
peak
slope
HD Scenery Wallpapers
land
Backgrounds
Related collections
Ebony Ladies
4,715 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
lady
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
In Motion
689 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Pet Lovers
40 photos
· Curated by Alfredo Paterno
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures