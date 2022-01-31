Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cristina Pop
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sweets
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
rubber eraser
Related collections
Flowers and Plants
348 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
plant
Flower Images
petal
Urban Spaces
94 photos · Curated by Nourbese Flint
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Fog and Mist
112 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
mist
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images