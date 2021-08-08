Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Peter Schad
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Canon EOS 450D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Butterfly Images
beautiful flower
natur
Spring Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
monarch
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Beyond Belief
33 photos
· Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #178: Flipboard
10 photos
· Curated by Flipboard
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor