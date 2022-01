Pizza is one of the best known and most demanded dishes in the world today. It is a baked flatbread, usually round in shape, made with wheat flour, salt, water and yeast, covered with tomato sauce and cheese. This delicious recipe is very old and dates back thousands of years. It is clear that without the certainty of who invented pizza, Italians are undoubtedly the great masters and the people who popularized it all over the world.