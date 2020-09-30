Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Muhamad Rivaldi
@muhamad_rivaldi09
Download free
Share
Info
Ciwidey, Bandung, Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Indonesia culture, west java, hands, rings
Related collections
Collection #32: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
Overseen
227 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table
EYE SEE YOU
1,286 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Eye Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
hand
finger
human
People Images & Pictures
accessory
accessories
ciwidey
bandung
jawa barat
indonesia
ring
jewelry
bead
crystal
holding hands
nail
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images