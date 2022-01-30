Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
BERTRAND MORITZ
@bertrand_moritz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Common bee - close up
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Bee Pictures & Images
abeille
abeilles
apidae
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
bumblebee
honey bee
wasp
hornet
andrena
Free images
Related collections
Nature
101 photos · Curated by Christian Neff
Nature Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Food Flatlays
23 photos · Curated by Julie Bujoteuse
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
family
113 photos · Curated by Aaron Booth
Family Images & Photos
child
HD Kids Wallpapers