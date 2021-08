Ophelia - Head Study, 1852 by John Everett Millais Millais asked Elizabeth Siddal to pose for his painting 'Ophelia' (Tate Gallery, London) at the end of 1851, but she was unable to come to his studio until January 1852. There, to simulate the drowning heroine of 'Hamlet', she famously lay in a bath of water, warmed by lamps placed underneath.