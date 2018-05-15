Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dewang Gupta
@dewang
Download free
Central Secretariat Metro Station, Gate No.1, New Delhi, India
Published on
May 15, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Looking for simplicity.
Share
Info
Related collections
One Small Step
63 photos
· Curated by Rob Williams
step
stair
HQ Background Images
Penny
193 photos
· Curated by sally cooper
penny
HD Blue Wallpapers
minimal
Mont
36 photos
· Curated by em Brown
mont
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
central secretariat metro station
gate no.1
new delhi
india
escalator
step
stair
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
symmetry
underground
faded
HD City Wallpapers
city life
HD Abstract Wallpapers
unique
metro
shade
Free stock photos