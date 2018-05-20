Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kumiko SHIMIZU
@shimikumi32
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Japan
Published
on
May 20, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
japan
macro
closeup
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
branch
leaves
Leaf Backgrounds
greenery
HD Wallpapers
natural
grow
growing
HQ Background Images
fresh
Life Images & Photos
Spring Images & Pictures
Summer Images & Pictures
bokeh
Free stock photos
Related collections
Greenery
76 photos
· Curated by Allison Lybbert
greenery
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
BBS_Botanicals
275 photos
· Curated by Chara Caruthers
botanical
plant
Flower Images
Vivessens
20 photos
· Curated by Andrée-Anne Rivest
vivessen
plant
HD Green Wallpapers