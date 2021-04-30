Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anuj Yadav
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uttarakhand, India
Published on
April 30, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
beautiful snow covered Himalaya mountains
Related tags
uttarakhand
india
skyline
Mountain Images & Pictures
view
slope
HD Wallpapers
Sunset Images & Pictures
cloudscape
horizon
himalayas
hills
Mountain Backgrounds
Jungle Backgrounds
top of mountain
layers
nainital
mountain peak
snow mountain
golden hour sky
Free pictures
Related collections
Blank Walls
560 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wall
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Retro Pop
265 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Repeating image backdrops
91 photos
· Curated by Michelle L
backdrop
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers