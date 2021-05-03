Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rojan Manandhar
@rojanmananadhar
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kathmandu, Nepal
Published
on
May 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
In the monkey temple of Nepal, Kathmandu
Related tags
kathmandu
nepal
Monkey Images
candid
wildlife conservation
wildlife photography
national geographic
wildlife
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
baboon
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Fresh food
35 photos
· Curated by Dara Shultz
fresh
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Wedding
63 photos
· Curated by José Funes
Wedding Backgrounds
human
hand
Collection #153: Spotify
3 photos
· Curated by Spotify
HD Color Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human