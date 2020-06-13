Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Piotr Guzik
@pioterek62
Download free
Share
Info
Bernese Alps ; Switzerland
Published on
June 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
feet
144 photos
· Curated by Anna
feet
shoe
leg
Flowers Contained
1,076 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase
salt water
90 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
sea
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
mountain range
peak
HD Scenery Wallpapers
bernese alps ; switzerland
ice
slope
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
HD Blue Wallpapers
Free images