Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua Hoehne
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL SL1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Logan Temple framed in the trees
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
building
architecture
tower
spire
steeple
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
urban
Free stock photos
Related collections
In The Hand
28 photos
· Curated by ManiMejia.me
hand
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #172: itsgreatoutthere
8 photos
· Curated by itsgreatoutthere
Sports Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Red
93 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Red Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light Backgrounds