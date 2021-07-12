Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Austin Kirk
@austinkirk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
FUJIFILM, X100V
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bait Shack
Related tags
outdoors
Nature Images
building
garage
shelter
countryside
rural
housing
HD White Wallpapers
House Images
door
Free pictures
Related collections
Explore Yosemite Park
61 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
explore
park
yosemite
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photographers of 2018 | Q1
15 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Drone Pictures
2,271 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view