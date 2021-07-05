Go to aniedi udonnah's profile
Available for hire
Download free
silver diamond ring on red box
silver diamond ring on red box
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

a low angle shot of wedding ring inside an open Holy Bible.

Related collections

Collection #56: David Heinemeier Hansson
9 photos · Curated by David Heinemeier Hansson
outdoor
dusk
sunrise
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking