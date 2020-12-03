Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mayer Maged
@mayertawfik
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Distinct Foreground
52 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Light
56 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
night
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Related tags
architecture
tower
building
clock tower
islam
pillar
arabic
HD Design Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free images