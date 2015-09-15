Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Patrick Hendry
@worldsbetweenlines
Download free
Great Basin National Park, Baker, United States
Published on
September 16, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Flowers & Plants
17 photos
· Curated by Chris C
Flower Images
plant
flora
Color My Workd
45 photos
· Curated by Jeanne Adams
plant
Flower Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature
2,370 photos
· Curated by m j
Nature Images
plant
outdoor
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Tree Images & Pictures
great basin national park
baker
united states
aspen
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Free images