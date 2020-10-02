Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Utpal Pande
@utpalpande
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
October 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Study of human male body under a single studio light.
Related tags
human
skin
artistic nude
male
body
studio
Light Backgrounds
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
arm
finger
photography
photo
face
portrait
torso
Free stock photos
Related collections
male nudes
10 photos
· Curated by Ayn Lever
male
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Figura humana
33 photos
· Curated by Monica Resendez
human
Women Images & Pictures
portrait
anatomy reference
18 photos
· Curated by Adjoa Stone
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
body