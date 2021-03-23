Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Steven Wei
@stevenwei
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gandaki, Nepal
Published on
March 23, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fishtail Mountain, Nepal.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
gandaki
nepal
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
ice
peak
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
slope
Creative Commons images
Related collections
bee
31 photos
· Curated by molly robben
Bee Pictures & Images
Flower Images
plant
Devices
38 photos
· Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology
NHS 73
29 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
nh
text
uk