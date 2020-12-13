Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sen Lee
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Film
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
film photography
apparel
clothing
fashion
robe
human
People Images & Pictures
gown
kimono
Public domain images
Related collections
London calling
139 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
london
building
HD City Wallpapers
Sienna and Cyan
79 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light-Washed Tones
492 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor