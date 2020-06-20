Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kentaro Toma
@thirdcultureken
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 20, 2020
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M10 Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
gray purse
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
purse
hand
Sunset Images & Pictures
accessory
accessories
People Images & Pictures
human
bag
handbag
finger
Public domain images
Related collections
Mountains
211 photos · Curated by Julia Biagi
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Cloudy
876 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
cloudy
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Us Humans
328 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
human
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures