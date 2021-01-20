Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Carlos Rodríguez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 21, 2021
samsung, SM-A715F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
aloe
Leaf Backgrounds
Related collections
Fun with Fall (Thanksgiving, Autumn)
123 photos · Curated by Christi Osterday
Thanksgiving Images
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall
148 photos · Curated by Valeri Azevedo
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
outdoor
Urban Essentials
205 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers