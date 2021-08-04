Go to Lena Albers's profile
@lenas_fotos_
Download free
green leaf in close up photography
green leaf in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

#plant #green #greens #summer #nature #texture

Related collections

Facade
98 photos · Curated by Lauren Blackwell
facade
HD City Wallpapers
building
Blooms
170 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
bloom
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking