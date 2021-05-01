Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sandy Millar
@sandym10
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Graffiti and weeds in an abandoned yard
Related tags
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
urban jungle
Weed Backgrounds
graffit art
despair
criminals
crime
petty crime
taggers
tagger
overgrown
abandoned yard
graffiti wall
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
mural
painting
wall
Public domain images
Related collections
Botanicals
421 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Space
49 photos
· Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures
Superior Interior
57 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
interior
indoor
room