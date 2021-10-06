Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kostas Gerontis
@kokotronbcm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
National Garden, Leoforos Vasilisis Amalias, Athens, Greece
Published
on
October 6, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Muscovy duck in calm water
Related tags
national garden
leoforos vasilisis amalias
athens
greece
Birds Images
duck
Animals Images & Pictures
muscovy
Animals Images & Pictures
vulture
Public domain images
Related collections
People in real life
380 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Mountains
9 photos
· Curated by Konrad Parasiński
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Catitude
71 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
catitude
Animals Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures