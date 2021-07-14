Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
GABRIEL TAMBARA
@gabkata78
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cali, Cali, Colombia
Published
on
July 14, 2021
Apple, iPhone XS Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Fotosintesis
Related tags
cali
colombia
veins
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
photography
photo
Backgrounds
Related collections
Bridges
99 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
bridge
building
architecture
Vertical
187 photos
· Curated by Cassie Criminger
vertical
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Food
98 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant