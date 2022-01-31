Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anil Sharma
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
blue lake
lake side
city lake
trinetra photography
evening sky
swans
white swan
evening view
duck
underwater photography
ducklings
karnataka
sankey tank
kodandarampura
malleswaram
bengaluru
photography by anil sharma
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
ripple
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Wet
732 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
wet
outdoor
sea
Collection #131: Daniel Waldron
9 photos · Curated by Daniel Waldron
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Flatlay Items
418 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
flatlay
desk
work