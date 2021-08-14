Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jesse
@macroartz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
st. louis
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
st. louis
bumblebee
macrophoto
Bee Pictures & Images
apidae
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
honey bee
plant
Flower Images
blossom
pollen
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Urbanismo
2,581 photos
· Curated by Alexandre Arackawa
urbanismo
building
HD City Wallpapers
Powerful Women
292 photos
· Curated by Malvestida Magazine
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Faces
133 photos
· Curated by Mai Knoblovits
face
People Images & Pictures
portrait