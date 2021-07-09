Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arun Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pixxel Production, near बालाजी मंदिर, Guledagudda, Karnataka, India
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pixxel production
near बालाजी मंदिर
guledagudda
karnataka
india
camera
mavis air 2
dji mavic air 2
ground unit
controller
remote controller
joystick
dji
control
hand control
unique
video
record
on/off
on and off
Free images
Related collections
Pyro 🔥
48 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
pyro
flame
HD Fire Wallpapers
Summer
95 photos
· Curated by Milan Vuckovic
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Points and Triangles
214 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture