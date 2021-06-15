Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rydal Hall Ltd, Rydal, Ambleside, UK
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-G80
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rydal hall ltd
rydal
ambleside
uk
hall
rydal hall
lake district
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
plant
building
housing
garden
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
mansion
House Images
architecture
villa
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #60: Creative Commons
6 photos · Curated by Creative Commons
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Abandoned
205 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
abandoned
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Music
87 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Musician Pictures