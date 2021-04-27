Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Giovanni Gagliardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Torre Mozza aerial view, Italy
Related tags
building
castle
architecture
housing
monastery
roof
fort
promontory
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Mood: Umbrella
33 photos
· Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain
Luminescence
4 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
luminescence
Book Images & Photos
Light Backgrounds
Collection #88: MOO
9 photos
· Curated by MOO
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor