Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mayank II Photography
@mayank_photography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
💚💛
Related tags
plant
Brown Backgrounds
vegetation
moss
Grass Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
jar
vase
pottery
potted plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Minimalism
93 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
minimalism
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Mother's Day
64 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures
Urban Spaces
94 photos
· Curated by Nourbese Flint
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers