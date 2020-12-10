Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephanie Vidr
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Man in front of holly bush
Related tags
apparel
clothing
sweater
sweatshirt
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
hood
plant
hoodie
Free images
Related collections
Life
57 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
Life Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #188: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
night
universe
Space Images & Pictures
One Color
202 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
one
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images