Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexandre Zenon
@ahzed11
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kamakura
kanagawa
japan
temple
great buddha
buddha statue
People Images & Pictures
human
building
architecture
worship
helmet
clothing
apparel
shrine
outdoors
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images
tower
steeple
Public domain images
Related collections
Life's A Beach
108 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Beach Images & Pictures
rock
sea
Frontal Facades
194 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
facade
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Couple
42 photos
· Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images