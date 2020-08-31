Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Livia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
August 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sunrise on the stockhorn.
Related tags
switzerland
Light Backgrounds
lake
stockhorn
Sun Images & Pictures
sunrays
hiking
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
simmental
Grass Backgrounds
flare
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
mountain range
sunlight
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Landscapes/Travel
99 photos
· Curated by Brittney Weng
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Painting inspiration
214 photos
· Curated by Nicole Joiner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature
74 photos
· Curated by Elizaveta Strelkova
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers