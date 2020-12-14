Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeffrey Eisen
@jeisen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Published
on
December 15, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ottawa
on
canada
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
heron
ardeidae
stork
crane bird
Free stock photos
Related collections
Textures
71 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Collection #137: Over
7 photos
· Curated by Over
People Images & Pictures
hand
HD Grey Wallpapers
Friendship
144 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Friendship Images
friend
People Images & Pictures