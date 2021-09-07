Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Florin Preda
@ralphior
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
vatican
Italy Pictures & Images
rome
paintings
ceiling
HD Phone Wallpapers
edited
old
architecture
building
apse
altar
church
arch
arched
cathedral
Free images
Related collections
Classic Cars
181 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
classic car
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos
· Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work
Details
46 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
detail
building
HD Windows Wallpapers